Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RFK Jr: "Tony Fauci Knew That Remdesivir Would Kill You"
channel image
GalacticStorm
2168 Subscribers
Shop now
79 views
Published Yesterday

RFK Jr: "Tony Fauci Knew That Remdesivir Would Kill You"


"How does it kill you?" he asked. "Kidney failure, heart failure, and all-organ collapse."


"All the doctors said. You heard it again and again. 'We've never seen a virus that attacks the kidneys.' Because it wasn't the virus; it was the remdesivir."

Keywords
pandemicbioweaponcovidplandemicdeath jabfauci liedvax injuryhospital death protocol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket