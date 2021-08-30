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BLOCKBUSTER Info from the 'Dark Webb' Who owns shares of Pfizer.
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402 views • August 30, 2021
👀 The largest shareholder of Pfizer was * US Army owns 25% shares, * US Navy is the 6th largest holder, owning 11% shares * United States Government is also a 7% shareholder (IBM is the 2nd largest stockholder)
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