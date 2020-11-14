General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE REAL ELECTION HAS JUST BEGUN 11/10/20

The situation is spectacular. The bum's rush to put Biden into the Presidency via illegal means is running into the situation in military terms of an overexposed flank, which if hit hard, can positively change U.S. politics forever. The Biden team is making it clear that on day one they will do what Wall Street wants and lock down the country extremely hard on COVID in order to direct bailout stimulus to the financial sector, and prepare for the "great reset"coming in the Spring-Summer period when the central banks go into digital currencies with a collapsed dollar, where all new investment is in the green new deal. The Biden corpse and his "dark Winter" is on its way to delivery, with an even darker Spring and Summer to follow with the great reset for the human race. Everyone in Washington D.C. is lining up for positions in "the glorious war and genocide days are here again" machine. Many heads of State, especially those under British influence have been officially recognizing the Biden "grim reaper" Presidency. There is one problem with this, it isn't going to happen that way. There will be a battle that will shake and transform the nation as never before.



First Putin, Xi, and AMLO of Mexico, three very crucial nations to the future of the U.S., are not recognizing Biden as the winner. The Justice Department is going ahead nationally with investigations of voter fraud. The Pennsylvania situation is now up in the air, and real clear politics has taken Pennsylvania out of the winner column. Then the revelations by LaRouche PAC and Kurt Wiebe about the Hammer and Scorecard which can alter the vote tallies being communicated via the internet have gone viral on the internet. Sidney Powell has taken this to the O'reilly program on TV and the creator of the program is now a whistleblower. Arizona and Georgia are still in play with vote fraud issues there. The same is happening in Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico, and probably other places as more and more whistleblowers are coming forward. All the developments are too numerous to report here. The court battles are just beginning. In the middle of this a million person MAGA rally is being planned this Saturday in Washington D.C., and other rallies in all State Capitals. Trump will start up rallies, as well, to inform and energize the population. Electoral College voting takes place December 14th, more than a month away, and the President of the Senate (Vice-President) must receive the votes by December 23rd. If because of irregularities, there are contested State delegations such that no candidate has a majority of electors, the House of Representatives decides the President, and the Senate decides the Vice-President when they meet January 3, 2021. In the case of the House of Representatives, each state has one vote.



Once it is clear that Trump is going to get it, then the period of extreme violence will begin as all British assets will be deployed for maximum chaos. It is now to a large degree in the streets.