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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1568 - Tim Bowls - Report on the crime
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Long and Cooper were burglarizing the home, when Tim returned home after work. He was made to lay down at gunpoint, before being beaten with the gun, stabbed, then tied up with an orange extension cord. Tim’s father, mother, and brother then arrived home after work. One of the suspects then pointed a gun at them, causing Tim to get up and wrestle the suspect for the gun. Tim was shot, before the suspect shot Jill in the face and neck. During the struggle Cooper was shot and killed.
The written reports & the video news stories are slightly different in details. I’m going by the written reports.
The written reports & the video news stories are slightly different in details. I’m going by the written reports.
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