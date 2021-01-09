ΘΑ ΜΠΟΡΟΥΣΕ ΝΑ ΥΠΑΡΞΕΙ ΕΝΟΡΧΗΣΤΡΩΜΕΝΗ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ?

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75 views • January 09, 2021
Tα παραπανω που αναφερω ισως παρουν λιγο καιρο να γινουν ισως μηνες ομως με τετοια ατομα δεν τα βαζεις ουτε ησυχαζεις με ημερομηνιες αν αναγνωριζεις ακομα και αν στο πουν οι ιδιοι οι δικες μου εκτιμησεις ειναι οτι αυτα τα γεγονοτα θα λαβουν χωρα και θα συμβουν
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