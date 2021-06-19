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SMHP: Satanic Christian Yoga Exposed (Reloaded) [18.06.2021]
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40 views • June 19, 2021
The universal church is seeping in to every aspect of true Christianity. The new age movement is vast and has deceived many Bible believing Christians. This video covers every aspect of Yoga and what you need to consider before doing it.
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This message is from 8/31/2008 but is more relevant than ever.
This is a Re-Upload from: Matt The Watchman Walker - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lt-e0...
(Minus 30 Podcast at End) - Share this with everyone you know!
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Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
261 views•Jun 18, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
6.01K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xj7dgVzo0w
https://youtu.be/_xj7dgVzo0w
......................................................
This message is from 8/31/2008 but is more relevant than ever.
This is a Re-Upload from: Matt The Watchman Walker - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lt-e0...
(Minus 30 Podcast at End) - Share this with everyone you know!
......................................................
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
261 views•Jun 18, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
6.01K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xj7dgVzo0w
https://youtu.be/_xj7dgVzo0w
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