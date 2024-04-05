Iran Threatens to Attack Israel, Russia Threatens War With NATO & April 8 Solar Eclipse Anomalies

END TIME NEWS REPORT 4.5.2024
CIA WARNS OF ATTACK BY IRAN ON ISRAEL
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/cia-warns-iran-will-attack-israel-within-48-hours-as-revenge-for-consulate-strike/ar-BB1l58HQ
UKRAINE/RUSSIA LATEST WAR NEWS
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/04/04/ukraine-russia-war-latest-news-kharkiv-double-tap-drone/?n=@
U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR WORRIED ABOUT RUSSIA FIRST NUCLEAR STRING ON U.S.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/component/content/article/ukraine-breaks-the-news-us-national-security-advisor-worried-about-russian-nuclear-first-strike-upon-usa?catid=17&Itemid=220
MAP SHOWS U.S. CITIES TO BE HIT WITH RUSSIA NUKES
https://www.newsweek.com/map-us-cities-russia-strike-war-nuclear-1880758
BLINKEN: "UKRAINE WILL BE A MEMBER OF NATO"
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-secretary-state-blinken-says-ukraine-will-be-nato-member-2024-04-04/
BIDEN CANCELS PURCHASE OF STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE..."PRICES ARE TOO HIGH"
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy-and-environment/2951001/biden-administration-cancels-purchase-strategic-petroleum-reserve-citing-high-prices/
OFFICIALS ALONG PATH OF COMING ECLIPSE QUIETLY DECLARING STATES OF EMERGENCY
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/officials-along-path-eclipse-quietly-declaring-states-emergency/
4.8 MAGNITUDE QUAKE HITS NEW JERSEY
https://justthenews.com/events/48-magnitude-earthquake-hits-new-jersey-felt-new-york-and-pennsylvania
