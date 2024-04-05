Create New Account
Iran Threatens to Attack Israel, Russia Threatens War With NATO & April 8 Solar Eclipse Anomalies
END TIME NEWS REPORT 4.5.2024


CIA WARNS OF ATTACK BY IRAN ON ISRAEL

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/cia-warns-iran-will-attack-israel-within-48-hours-as-revenge-for-consulate-strike/ar-BB1l58HQ


UKRAINE/RUSSIA LATEST WAR NEWS

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/04/04/ukraine-russia-war-latest-news-kharkiv-double-tap-drone/?n=@


U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR WORRIED ABOUT RUSSIA FIRST NUCLEAR STRING ON U.S.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/component/content/article/ukraine-breaks-the-news-us-national-security-advisor-worried-about-russian-nuclear-first-strike-upon-usa?catid=17&Itemid=220


MAP SHOWS U.S. CITIES TO BE HIT WITH RUSSIA NUKES

https://www.newsweek.com/map-us-cities-russia-strike-war-nuclear-1880758


BLINKEN: "UKRAINE WILL BE A MEMBER OF NATO"

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-secretary-state-blinken-says-ukraine-will-be-nato-member-2024-04-04/


BIDEN CANCELS PURCHASE OF STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE..."PRICES ARE TOO HIGH"

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy-and-environment/2951001/biden-administration-cancels-purchase-strategic-petroleum-reserve-citing-high-prices/


OFFICIALS ALONG PATH OF COMING ECLIPSE QUIETLY DECLARING STATES OF EMERGENCY

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/officials-along-path-eclipse-quietly-declaring-states-emergency/


4.8 MAGNITUDE QUAKE HITS NEW JERSEY

https://justthenews.com/events/48-magnitude-earthquake-hits-new-jersey-felt-new-york-and-pennsylvania


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

