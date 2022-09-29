NIGHT SHADOWS 09282022 -- On the Brink of a Category 5 Hurricane and WW3

The New Moon was sighted yesterday, so Trumpets has begun according to the Bible, while Israel said it began on the 25th. So the question is, have we entered a new 7-year cycle, and the evidence points to the affirmative. Then we have a major hurricane striking Florida, and we wait to see just how damaging it will be, but they say it nears a CAT 5 so may be very destructive, Then we have WW3 nearing as Russia now claims more and more of Ukraine as part of Russia. NATO and the West does not agree and threats and counter-threats are still growing. Meanwhile, the police states around the world are increasing. More Jabs in the offering and more...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.