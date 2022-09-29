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NIGHT SHADOWS 09282022 -- On the Brink of a Category 5 Hurricane and WW3
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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220 views • September 29, 2022

The New Moon was sighted yesterday, so Trumpets has begun according to the Bible, while Israel said it began on the 25th. So the question is, have we entered a new 7-year cycle, and the evidence points to the affirmative. Then we have a major hurricane striking Florida, and we wait to see just how damaging it will be, but they say it nears a CAT 5 so may be very destructive, Then we have WW3 nearing as Russia now claims more and more of Ukraine as part of Russia. NATO and the West does not  agree and threats and counter-threats are still growing. Meanwhile, the police states around the world are increasing. More Jabs in the offering and more...

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