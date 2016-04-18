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Против выдающейся подлости (18.04.16)
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2 views • May 03, 2022
Пресс-конференция К2501 о том, что Кремль нарушил свои обещания весны 2014-го (мол, Россия своих не бросает) и бросил на произвол судьбы полторы тысячи человек, брошенных в застенки СБУ. Как ФМС работает пособницей небандеровской СБУ. Выступления Игоря Стрелкова, Юрия Болдырева, Юрия Юрченко, беженцев из Одессы. Как заставить власть выполнить свои посулы и намеки времен эйфории – весны 2014-го? Репортаж Максима и Петра Калашниковых.
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