What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #221

Date: 2019-09-01Guests: Carmen Carrangi, Pat Leach, Derrick Broze, Etienne de la Boetie2Topics: Anarchadelphia 2019 Preview, the rigors of organizing a large-scale conference, financing and sponsoring a conference, camaraderie to create events, connection to local community, taking steps to spread awareness, Moral Relativists are all around us, the Generational Organized-Crime Ruling Class, bridging diverse social circles with a message of Natural Law, Moral Relativism in the "freedom" "community," infusing creativity into live events by integrating music and lectures, breaking out of the truther "bubble" for a wider outreach, Mind Control designed to prevent people them from knowing that Government is immoral, the Free State project in New Hampshire, Philadelphia is a Communist-controlled city, Bertrand Russell techniques to modify human behavior, the Occult Priest-Class at the top of the power structure, the My "Freedom" "Movement," deep psychological resistance to information regarding The Occult in the "freedom" community, Mark’s disillusion with his own efforts and contribution, "The Most Dangerous Game," "The Hunt" movie, political blackmail using pedophilia, de-occulting the playbook of the Dark Occultists, Understanding can be garnered through methods other than Gnosis, Geomancy in regard to Philadelphia, distilling Spirituality from Religion, "The End of All Evil" by Jeremy Locke.Mark Passio's web site:Donate directly:Donation Gifts:Social Media: