© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Chris Weisdorf, Kelly Anne Wolfe and Stefanos
Follow
1
Share
Report
12 views • July 08, 2021
Jul 07, 2021
On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Chris Weisdorf, Kelly Anne Wolfe and Stefanos
Tonight's discussion is about what transpired at the Supreme Court house and who's responsible for the mishap. Kelly talks about if their was no Chris Sky, Kelly and Vlad, and to give others inspiration to be freedom fighters, politicians wouldn't have a platform at all. Chris discusses Canada's Bill of Rights and the Charter and Covid Challenges and the courts don't provide evidence. Kevin phones on the show to discuss his update and situation and has more drawings to be auctioned off.
Description: WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
#Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Chris Weisdorf, Kelly Anne Wolfe and Stefanos
Tonight's discussion is about what transpired at the Supreme Court house and who's responsible for the mishap. Kelly talks about if their was no Chris Sky, Kelly and Vlad, and to give others inspiration to be freedom fighters, politicians wouldn't have a platform at all. Chris discusses Canada's Bill of Rights and the Charter and Covid Challenges and the courts don't provide evidence. Kevin phones on the show to discuss his update and situation and has more drawings to be auctioned off.
Description: WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
#Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.