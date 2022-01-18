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Watch Kamala have a complete aneurism when asked if the White House needs to shift away from their covid strategy of mandates and tyranny
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174 views • January 18, 2022
When even MSDNC is asking if you need to change course, it’s safe to say things have gone horribly wrong.
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