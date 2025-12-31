When is the last time you grounded yourself?



Are you feeling weird?



Unable to be fully present in the now?



Try this once and you’ll make it a deliberate habit of earthing.



When we touch the surface of the Earth, we discharge into the Earth. It actually changes the polarity of the body. It can shift the alkalinity in the blood.



It can change the polarity of 32 trillion cells in the human body.



When’s the last time you walked barefoot, touching the surface with your feet connected directly to the earths energetic grid?



Within 45 minutes of doing this you feel your entire endocrine system start to re balance itself. You can literally feel the cortisol levels balance out in real time.

