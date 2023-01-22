Create New Account
Medical Slavery in B.C. - Recall David Eby
Dr. Charles Hoffe spoke at the "Heroes Take Action" event that kicked off the Recall David Eby Campaign, Vancouver, January 18, 2023.

David Eby, the unelected Premier of British Columbia, suggests …”the state should be able to involuntarily detain and force treatment on people”…

WHY IS BILL 36 CONCERNING?

Will enable the Government to search and seize property of the provider.

Gives unprecedented power to the Health Minister.

The most pertinent details of the Government's/College's power are left to be disclosed in future regulations free from debate or oversight.

Mandated medical interventions and forced "mental health assessments" at the behest of the Government.

Allows the Government to dictate arbitrary conditions of licensure and impose restrictions and limitations on the ability to practice in BC.

Sign The Petition To Recall David Eby and Register to help collect signatures:
https://recalldavideby.ca

