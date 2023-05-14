"It's An Invasion!" Hundreds of Chinese Are Slipping into America, Gate 42 Is Letting People Enter

#News #Border #Breaking- Texas National Guardsmen and Department of Public Safety troopers set up barbed wire along the northern bank of the Rio Grande to prevent migrants from climbing out of the river.
Governor Greg Abbott deployed the Texas Border Force earlier this week to help stop or deter migrant crossings as part of Operation Lone Star.
But Abbott has helped the invasion by shipping the illegals further into the country, instead of out of the country!
Now the newest reports state that 90-100 Chinese Nationals are caught everyday crossing the border, Just in one location. And those are just the ones caught, no ones knows the real numbers.
One thing is very clear, America is Being Invaded by Design!
