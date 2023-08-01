⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (1 August 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 August 2023)

▫️Last night the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attack using 3 semi-submersible unmanned boats on RU civilian transport vessels heading to the Bosporus Strait in the SW part of the Black Sea.

▫️The RU Navy ships escorting the sea transport detected & promptly destroyed all the boats.

▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in S Donetsk, Krasny Liman, Zaporozhye, Kupyansk & Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direct, as a result of coordinated actions of defending units in close cooperation w/ aviation & artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, 8 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Belogorovka, Berestovoye, Severnoye, Maryinka & Zaitsevo (DPR).

▫️AFU units have been hit close to Seversk, Predtechino, Sukhaya Balka, Lastochkino & Georgievka (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 345 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehic, 1 Grad MLRS vehic, 5 Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst & 5 field artill guns, including 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst.

▫️In addition, 2 ammo, rocket & artill weapon depots of the AFU 24th Mech Brig have been destroyed close to Novgorodskoye (DPR).

▫️In S Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions, as a result of actions by aviat, artill & heavy flamethrower syst of the Vostok GOF, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit near Prechistovka, Makarovka (DPR), Malaya Tokmachka & Novoandreevka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️As a result of active actions by the Group's units, 2 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Staromayorskoye (DPR) & Yablonevoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 220 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehic, including 1 U.S.-manuf Bradley armoured fight vehic, 2 motor vehic, 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artill syst, 1 Akatsiya SP howitzer & 1 Giatsint-B gun.

▫️1 ammo depot of the 38th Marine Brig of the AFU has been destroyed near Razdolye (DPR).

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of the Zapad GOF cont to conduct an offensive & take more advantageous positions close to Kuzyomovka (LPR).

▫️As a result of actions by Ground-Attack Aviat & artill, 8 AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit Novomlynsk, Timkovka, Kislovka, Kotlyarovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov reg) & Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

▫️In addition, 2 attacks by units of the 25th AB Brig of the AFU have been successfully repelled in the Popov Forest in Svatovsky dist (LPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 120 UKR servicemen, 1 armoured fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst & 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 103rd Brig of the Territorial Def of UKR has been destroyed near Kislovka (Kharkov reg).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, Army Aviat & artill, 3 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Raigorodka, Nevskoye & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️Activities of 1 UKR sabot & recon group have been suppressed near Terny (DPR).

▫️A comprehensive fire attack was inflicted on units of 21st, 63rd & 66th mech brig of the AFU close to Sergeevka (LPR), Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov reg), Torskoye & Serebryanka (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 75 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fight vehic, 2 pickups, D-20 & D-30 howitzers & 2 Gvozdika SP artill syst.

▫️Kherson direction, enemy losses were up to 40 UKR servicemen, 3 motor vehic, 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst & 1 Msta-B howitzer.

▫️OP-Tactical & Army aviat, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 103 artill units at their firing positions, manpower & military hardware in 124 areas.

▫️1 Zoopark-3 counter-battery radar syst has been destroyed close to Stetskovka (Kharkov reg).

▫️AD facilities have shot down 16 projec launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️21 UKR UAV have been intercepted close to Zaliman (LPR), Novoandreevka, Spornoye, Berestovoye, Kremenets, Volnoye (DPR), Michurina, Balochki, Konskie Razdory (Zaporozhye reg), Staraya Zburievka, Radensk & Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,402 UAV, 427 AD missile syst, 11,067 tanks & other armoured fight vehic, 1,141 fight vehic equipped w/ MLRS, 5,699 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 12,003 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.