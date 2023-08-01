⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (1 August 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(1 August 2023)
▫️Last night the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attack using 3 semi-submersible unmanned boats on RU civilian transport vessels heading to the Bosporus Strait in the SW part of the Black Sea.
▫️The RU Navy ships escorting the sea transport detected & promptly destroyed all the boats.
▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in S Donetsk, Krasny Liman, Zaporozhye, Kupyansk & Donetsk directions.
▫️In Donetsk direct, as a result of coordinated actions of defending units in close cooperation w/ aviation & artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, 8 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Belogorovka, Berestovoye, Severnoye, Maryinka & Zaitsevo (DPR).
▫️AFU units have been hit close to Seversk, Predtechino, Sukhaya Balka, Lastochkino & Georgievka (DPR).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 345 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehic, 1 Grad MLRS vehic, 5 Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst & 5 field artill guns, including 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst.
▫️In addition, 2 ammo, rocket & artill weapon depots of the AFU 24th Mech Brig have been destroyed close to Novgorodskoye (DPR).
▫️In S Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions, as a result of actions by aviat, artill & heavy flamethrower syst of the Vostok GOF, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit near Prechistovka, Makarovka (DPR), Malaya Tokmachka & Novoandreevka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️As a result of active actions by the Group's units, 2 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Staromayorskoye (DPR) & Yablonevoye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 220 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehic, including 1 U.S.-manuf Bradley armoured fight vehic, 2 motor vehic, 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artill syst, 1 Akatsiya SP howitzer & 1 Giatsint-B gun.
▫️1 ammo depot of the 38th Marine Brig of the AFU has been destroyed near Razdolye (DPR).
▫️In Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of the Zapad GOF cont to conduct an offensive & take more advantageous positions close to Kuzyomovka (LPR).
▫️As a result of actions by Ground-Attack Aviat & artill, 8 AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit Novomlynsk, Timkovka, Kislovka, Kotlyarovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov reg) & Novosyolovskoye (LPR).
▫️In addition, 2 attacks by units of the 25th AB Brig of the AFU have been successfully repelled in the Popov Forest in Svatovsky dist (LPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 120 UKR servicemen, 1 armoured fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst & 1 D-30 howitzer.
▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 103rd Brig of the Territorial Def of UKR has been destroyed near Kislovka (Kharkov reg).
▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, Army Aviat & artill, 3 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Raigorodka, Nevskoye & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).
▫️Activities of 1 UKR sabot & recon group have been suppressed near Terny (DPR).
▫️A comprehensive fire attack was inflicted on units of 21st, 63rd & 66th mech brig of the AFU close to Sergeevka (LPR), Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov reg), Torskoye & Serebryanka (DPR).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 75 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fight vehic, 2 pickups, D-20 & D-30 howitzers & 2 Gvozdika SP artill syst.
▫️Kherson direction, enemy losses were up to 40 UKR servicemen, 3 motor vehic, 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst & 1 Msta-B howitzer.
▫️OP-Tactical & Army aviat, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 103 artill units at their firing positions, manpower & military hardware in 124 areas.
▫️1 Zoopark-3 counter-battery radar syst has been destroyed close to Stetskovka (Kharkov reg).
▫️AD facilities have shot down 16 projec launched by HIMARS MLRS.
▫️21 UKR UAV have been intercepted close to Zaliman (LPR), Novoandreevka, Spornoye, Berestovoye, Kremenets, Volnoye (DPR), Michurina, Balochki, Konskie Razdory (Zaporozhye reg), Staraya Zburievka, Radensk & Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson reg).
📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,402 UAV, 427 AD missile syst, 11,067 tanks & other armoured fight vehic, 1,141 fight vehic equipped w/ MLRS, 5,699 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 12,003 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.