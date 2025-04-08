ESPN REPORTER DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED PERICARDITIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jenna Laine ESPN @JennaLaineESPN Only responding to this troll to clear up any misconceptions...I was vaccinated three times — April 2021, May 2021 and Nov 2021, and each time, I was able to run and lift weights after. No chest pain whatsoever. I got COVID April 28. My chest pain started within days of that.
https://x.com/JennaLaineESPN/status/1547675058281164801
1:11 PM · Jul 14, 2022
###
JennaLaineESPN
@JennaLaineESPN
Please don’t ignore COVID-19 chest pain. It can be something really serious...
https://x.com/JennaLaineESPN/status/1547633760203485184
10:26 AM · Jul 14, 2022