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Dr Carrie Madej on what's in the vaccine.
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3547 views • November 26, 2020
Take note: MOD-E-RNA or MOD-ified-RNA
This is not a coincidence. This Doctor brings up some very serious considerations about taking the vaccination. Bottom line is think twice before trusting the people behind this push to see us all vaxed.
This is not a coincidence. This Doctor brings up some very serious considerations about taking the vaccination. Bottom line is think twice before trusting the people behind this push to see us all vaxed.
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