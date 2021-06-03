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Fusion of Human and Machine - Our golden future?
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121 views • June 03, 2021
Under the motto of "improving the state of the world," the World Economic Forum in Davos meets annually, bringing together top-ranking personalities. One might think that real do-gooders are at work here. But are care robots, the merging of man and machine, etc. really the golden future we imagine, and what role does convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein play in this?
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