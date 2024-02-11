Create New Account
AA_IB_345_Stupid_Bowl
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
In tonight's conversation we get into the most sacred distraction in America, the Super Bowl. We will delve into how sports have become a symbol of false masculinity and emasculated men into inaction in the face of tyranny.


#SuperBowl #Sports #Americana #Indoctrination #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #AnomicAge #JohnAge


Check out the show, like, and share the links!

