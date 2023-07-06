❗️US Department of Defense, reports that Russian Su-35S Fighters Intercepted Three American MQ-9 Reaper Reconnaissance UAVs over Northeast Syria

❗️СNN, citing the US Department of Defense, reports that Russian Su-35S fighters intercepted three American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance UAVs over northeast Syria.
“Contrary to established norms and protocols, Russian aircraft dropped several parachute bombs in front of the drones , forcing our drones to perform evasive maneuvers,” said Air Force Lieutenant General Alex Grinkevich. “In addition, one Russian pilot turned on the afterburner in front of the MQ-9, thereby reducing the operator’s ability to safely fly the UAV.”
The US Department of Defense publishes footage of the incident, which shows a close flight of the Su-35S and the release of luminous SAB-250-200 aerial bombs along the course of American drones.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.