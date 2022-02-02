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SKYNET and the Fire of Prometheus - Synthetic Biology and Epigenetic Reprogramming Technology A
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94 views • February 02, 2022
4 part supplemental to the greater 10-part SKYNET and the Fire of Prometheus series.
I had to do a few extras (fillers) or the segments in the main series would have been a little too long for the viewer's attention span.
I had to do a few extras (fillers) or the segments in the main series would have been a little too long for the viewer's attention span.
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