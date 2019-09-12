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They think you're terrorists. Remind them of that come 2020
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260 views • September 12, 2019
LtCol (ret) @willesleenra is many things – a father, a veteran, NRA's 2nd VP. But, he is definitely not a terrorist. NRA members must remain united and stand up to this madness. San Francisco did a great job at reminding gun owners why it's so critical to vote in 2020. #IAmTheNRA
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