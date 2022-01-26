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'Territorial Integrity'
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63 views • January 26, 2022
* America’s priority under Team [Bidan] is Ukraine’s border, not ours.
* Millions have crossed our southern border.
* We don’t actually know who’s entering this country.
* Biden and company have allowed this to happen.
* They proudly ignore immigration law.
* Companies are cheering on this border chaos.
* The White House is handing out cash to U.S.-bound migrants.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293662225001
* Millions have crossed our southern border.
* We don’t actually know who’s entering this country.
* Biden and company have allowed this to happen.
* They proudly ignore immigration law.
* Companies are cheering on this border chaos.
* The White House is handing out cash to U.S.-bound migrants.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293662225001
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