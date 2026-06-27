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RT News - June 27 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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June 27, 2026

rt.com



The US bombs southern Iran following an attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran says, with that, Washington violated their Memorandum of Understanding - and the blame for what may follow, sits at the Trump team's door. Hezbollah rejects the framework deal signed by the US, Israel and Lebanon - warning its implementation could spark civil war in the already beseiged country. While in Beirut people flood the streets of the nation's capital, lighting fires and halting traffic - in protest against that US-brokered pact with West Jerusalem. Casualties mount in Venezuela with over 900 killed and thousands more injured and missing, following Wednesday's two devastating earthquakes. Countries have mobilised aid teams to assist the South American nation. A Sahel Goodbye. Burkina Faso cuts all ties with France, accusing Paris of neocolonial ambitions, domestic interference, and supporting terrorists.


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