Montage Shows Radically Shifting Narrative of Clot Shot Effectiveness!

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A fantastic video montage set to "Flight of the Valkyries" shows how health officials, pharmaceutical companies, and media declared the COVID shots to be 100% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 at the launch of the "vaccines", then gradually lowered their estimations to as low as 20% after only six months. And now everyone who got two shots needs a booster.
https://twitter.com/Americanka4/status/1447950635488399366