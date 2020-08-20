Tactical PE Video Lesson Featuring: Gain Muscle Control To Fire Your Weapon On Target

Guns and Ammo are flying off the shelves Athletes and Warriors.It's estimated that by the end of 2020 there will be over 1 Billion guns in the hands of law abiding Athletes and Warriors like you.If we are to properly prepare for civil war, let's make sure we are all trained for war. Good news is with Coach Joe's Tactical Workouts it's simple to get started and in a few short months, be battle ready.Part one: Barbell Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift (MORE GLUTE STRENGTH)This deadlift variation works your abs and lower back.Part two: Athena Perample has a killer run an Taran Tactical.Athena Perample has a killer run w/ Taran’s black high polish, Glock 17 Combat Master.Big Thanks To:5 FREE Tactical Training VideosJust tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared CitizensGet your free Tactical Defense PenWhat is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!1800GunsAndAmmo:From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network