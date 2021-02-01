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YELLOWSTONE WOLF FROM CAPITOL PROTEST DOES A BIG REVEAL [2020-04-11] (VIDEO)
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332 views • February 01, 2021
YELLOWSTONE WOLF FROM CAPITOL PROTEST DOES A BIG REVEAL [2020-04-11] (VIDEO)
Patents Released:
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/01/25/buffalo-horn-guy-big-reveal-with-patents-listed/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
WASHINGTON DC CRIME SCENE! WHAT'S BEHIND THE FENCES AND UNDER THE BUILDINGS? [2021-01-30] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PgC66IJOlq08/
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
TWO ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFTS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PnYdwjDe6oxv/
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OvhnhS6AvI8U/
ORB TAKES OUT RUSSIAN ROCKET IN 2:18 AFTER TAKE-OFF AT 100 MILES FROM LAUNCHPAD [05-16-14] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HnQ8gQALyD9b/
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZzcWXoJNH1E/
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHC044ddK8fP/
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUAZ1yPWbQHK/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUtTgmKcNvMW/
ILLUMINATI'S NEW WORLD ORDER HEADQUARTERS ARE BELOW DIA - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vUV1lKuwpiv/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
ON 04-27-20 THE PENTAGON RELEASES 'UFO' VIDEOS FILMED BY U.S. NAVY PILOTS - U.S. PENTAGON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hZZW3IMp23kq/
THIS IS HOW THEY DEW IT! - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/24MmyVeyhuFd/
EVIDENCE OF BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY ON 9/11 [2016] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LQgObhSz5xdU/
IRREFUTABLE: CLASS. FE TECH. REVEALED TO THE WORLD [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFwiAsjPntIN/
IMPLICATIONS OF CENSORED 9/11 FORENSIC STUDY [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JuOc9u9o7M5f/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Patents Released:
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/01/25/buffalo-horn-guy-big-reveal-with-patents-listed/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
WASHINGTON DC CRIME SCENE! WHAT'S BEHIND THE FENCES AND UNDER THE BUILDINGS? [2021-01-30] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PgC66IJOlq08/
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
TWO ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFTS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PnYdwjDe6oxv/
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OvhnhS6AvI8U/
ORB TAKES OUT RUSSIAN ROCKET IN 2:18 AFTER TAKE-OFF AT 100 MILES FROM LAUNCHPAD [05-16-14] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HnQ8gQALyD9b/
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZzcWXoJNH1E/
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHC044ddK8fP/
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUAZ1yPWbQHK/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUtTgmKcNvMW/
ILLUMINATI'S NEW WORLD ORDER HEADQUARTERS ARE BELOW DIA - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vUV1lKuwpiv/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
ON 04-27-20 THE PENTAGON RELEASES 'UFO' VIDEOS FILMED BY U.S. NAVY PILOTS - U.S. PENTAGON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hZZW3IMp23kq/
THIS IS HOW THEY DEW IT! - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/24MmyVeyhuFd/
EVIDENCE OF BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY ON 9/11 [2016] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LQgObhSz5xdU/
IRREFUTABLE: CLASS. FE TECH. REVEALED TO THE WORLD [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFwiAsjPntIN/
IMPLICATIONS OF CENSORED 9/11 FORENSIC STUDY [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JuOc9u9o7M5f/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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