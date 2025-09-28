Ostrich Protesters Burn Canadian Flag In B.C. as Trump Unleashes Troops in Portland | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
* President Trump sends troops into Portland. City erupts into a war zone. Full force authorized by Trump. ICE Vs. Antifa.
* Ostrich Farm Owners Don't Know how many birds they have...as Cull stand-off continues. Protesters using Night Vision for their peaceful demonstration.
* Prime Minister Carney cultivates new trade options for Canada in Europe.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#portland, #antifa, #ice,