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Den of Vipers: How to Stay 1 Step Ahead of Banksters' Wealth Transfer/Great Reset
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564 views • March 04, 2021
Globalist bankers are setting up for a wealth transfer. Prepare for hyper-inflation, currency collapse, and the Great Reset.
Recorded: March 4, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, is an attorney and author.
*** BOOK: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy” - available at
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Legal disclaimer: The video does not constitute legal or financial advice.
Recorded: March 4, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, is an attorney and author.
*** BOOK: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy” - available at
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Legal disclaimer: The video does not constitute legal or financial advice.
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