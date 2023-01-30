Believe in A Person-charles lawson bible study-jan 29 2023

The Gospel of John Is Different from the Other Gospels, for It Is Written Explicitly That "Ye Might Believe." In the Old Testament Law, There Was Grace and Truth and Redemption and Mercy. In the New Testament [in John] Is Introduced a New Factor: That All These Elements Are Now in a Person--the Lord Jesus Christ. And, If Miracles--Even Someone Rising from the Dead--Does Not Convince You--Read the Word of God, for It Is Alive, and It Can Be Taken Into Your Soul and Really Make the Difference.

