Four Horsemen Of Revelation

Revelation chapter 6 lines right up with what Jesus preached in Matthew Chapter 24.

The White Horseman is false religion in general and the spirit of false Christianity specifically. Ask yourself what religious leader dresses all in white.

The Red Horseman is war and revolution. More specifically the spirit of communism.

The Black Horseman is greed, luxury, and pleasure. Most likely the spirit of capitalism.

The Pale Green Horse is Death that is caused by the three previous spirits and nature.

The Fith Seal represents Martyrdom, which happened to the Old Testament Saints, to the early Jewish Christians and to Gentile Christians. Christians who refuse the cashless society in the last days will be severely persecuted to death. This is the war with the saints the antichrist wages against us. Jesus calls it the Great Tribulation and it is during this severe persecution he comes back for his church or no flesh would be saved.

The rapture/ressurection takes place with the opening of the sixth seal. It will be this event that the whole world witnesses and causes the 144 thousand Jewish people to believe in Christ and be sealed.

The opening of the Seventh Seal is the wrath of God that is poured out on the unbelieving world and the kingdom of the antichrist. With the final trumpet Christ returns with the Church and sets up his millennial Kingdom in Jerusalem.

