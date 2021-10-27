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Telling the truth- With Dr. V. Zelenko on 26-Oct-21-13-03-07
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Telling the truth: with Dr. V. Zelenko on 26-Oct-21-13:03:07 https://live.ahava528.com/v/9550?channelName=RaisingTheFrequency
Quote: "Telling the truth: with Dr. V. Zelenko. patent 1 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193 patent 2 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606 patent 3 - https://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/JVI.01279-15 לכניסה לשידור החי -\nhttps://live.ahava528.com/live/0/RaisingTheFrequency/1\n\nלתוכנית ההדרכות שלי - https://www.ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/\n\n⬅️ הצטרפות לערוץ שלי מעלים את התדר\nhttps://t.me/Raisingthefrequency\n\n⬅️ מעלים את התדר קבוצת צ\'אט\nhttps://t.me/joinchat/lepW-SGhxHkxMTA0\n\nאתר הבית - https://www.ahava528.com/\nחנות - https://www.ahava528.com/shop/\n\nלתרומה חד פעמית - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/sdanon\nלתרומה חודשית - https://www.ahava528.com/donations/\n\n&bullbull; LIVE528 : https://live.ahava528.com/channel/RaisingTheFrequency\n&bullbull; אתר: https://www.ahava528.com/\n&bullbull; תכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע: https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/\n&bullbull; טלגרם ערוץ: https://t.me/Raisingthefrequency\n&bullbull; טלגרם קבוצה: https://t.me/joinchat/KAoiVxoC81jE5q6 "
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Telling the truth: with Dr. V. Zelenko on 26-Oct-21-13:03:07 https://live.ahava528.com/v/9550?channelName=RaisingTheFrequency
Quote: "Telling the truth: with Dr. V. Zelenko. patent 1 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193 patent 2 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606 patent 3 - https://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/JVI.01279-15 לכניסה לשידור החי -\nhttps://live.ahava528.com/live/0/RaisingTheFrequency/1\n\nלתוכנית ההדרכות שלי - https://www.ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/\n\n⬅️ הצטרפות לערוץ שלי מעלים את התדר\nhttps://t.me/Raisingthefrequency\n\n⬅️ מעלים את התדר קבוצת צ\'אט\nhttps://t.me/joinchat/lepW-SGhxHkxMTA0\n\nאתר הבית - https://www.ahava528.com/\nחנות - https://www.ahava528.com/shop/\n\nלתרומה חד פעמית - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/sdanon\nלתרומה חודשית - https://www.ahava528.com/donations/\n\n&bullbull; LIVE528 : https://live.ahava528.com/channel/RaisingTheFrequency\n&bullbull; אתר: https://www.ahava528.com/\n&bullbull; תכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע: https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/\n&bullbull; טלגרם ערוץ: https://t.me/Raisingthefrequency\n&bullbull; טלגרם קבוצה: https://t.me/joinchat/KAoiVxoC81jE5q6 "
-
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e
BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://bit.ly/3B4qOod
Session 72: The coolant is boiling ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 1st October 2021 https://bit.ly/3GgbYip
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://bit.ly/3Ccvdae
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo
Urgent announcement ! From The Fifth Column (Graphene attack by globalists) https://bit.ly/3vE2RD8 ~ Google { graphene site:orwell.city https://bit.ly/3nrsHqb }
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://bit.ly/3GmNEeT
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://bit.ly/3jwm7NZ
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://bit.ly/3vH0kIB - Support the resistance: https://bit.ly/3CdXRYB
TRWS had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G ~ The Really Woke Show https://bit.ly/3BfXNpE
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://bit.ly/3pQkTl1 } ~ Source: WORM https://bit.ly/3vFRZEY
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://bit.ly/3mdjq5S
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://bit.ly/3GmNHHv
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://bit.ly/3CijBST
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://bit.ly/3mcNXka
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://bit.ly/2Ziuu8O
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://bit.ly/3vSN4Re
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://bit.ly/2Zp7LYz
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://bit.ly/3EdHVpN
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
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