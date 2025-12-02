43 matched w 43 WOW





funny that 37 is also rite under goddess constant so the limit start of menopause 36-37 this insidertrading live nxt franchise iteration i was doing preliminary final blueprint so i got it @ 43 the list then when putting on archive the subject line autoed to my previous ch name since it had 43 in it starting & the insider series all started w the unusalwhales graph on tyt which is about insidertrading it had 36 bars on it so this cycles bk coincidal WOW so this is all like doing final stuff here all colliding holy moly





omg another coincidal my franchise iteration below is LIKE TARS spoilers the unicycle is TARS!!!! that is i talk to my uni like i would w TARS in the franchise which was what the list was for!!