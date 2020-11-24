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Trudeau back peddles on his great reset video (Sorry.....no way!)
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61 views • November 24, 2020
This guy is the flip floppiest PM I've ever seen in office....lets hope none of his offspring run for PM too!
Coronavirus: Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw&;t=63s
Great Reset’ in Davos at the forefront of a ‘great deception’ in the free world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF_kXE-HXSQ&;t=346s
The ‘Great Reset’ will be a ‘bigger virus than COVID’_ Hardgrave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bveD3Ruelo&;t=33s
Coronavirus: Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw&;t=63s
Great Reset’ in Davos at the forefront of a ‘great deception’ in the free world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF_kXE-HXSQ&;t=346s
The ‘Great Reset’ will be a ‘bigger virus than COVID’_ Hardgrave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bveD3Ruelo&;t=33s
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