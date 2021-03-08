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Vital Revelations About How Masks Damage Children (Permanently)
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100 views • March 08, 2021
'Dr. Vernon Coleman_ Vital Revelations About How Masks Damage Children (Permanently)
In recent months, Dr Coleman's videos have been heavily targetted by trolls spreading lies, libels and misinformation and because of this, Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. We hope you understand.
For more information about other important matters please visit, https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org
In recent months, Dr Coleman's videos have been heavily targetted by trolls spreading lies, libels and misinformation and because of this, Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. We hope you understand.
For more information about other important matters please visit, https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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