© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 17 [08.03.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • May 28, 2022
Translated: Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 17
Links til research og verificering:
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen børnenes minister:
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/for-boernenes-statsminister-er-der-tydeligvis-forskel-paa-boern
https://politiken.dk/debat/ledere/art8529285/Mette-Frederiksen-ville-v%C3%A6re-b%C3%B8rnenes-statsminister.-Mente-hun-kun-de-velstillede-b%C3%B8rn
https://www.berlingske.dk/politik/kommentator-mette-f.-vil-huskes-som-boernenes-statsminister
Heidi Margrethe Svanborg
https://www.bricksite.com/heidisvanborg
https://www.instagram.com/svanborgheidi/
https://twitter.com/SvanborgHeidi/status/1435953510546350080
https://www.heidisvanborg.dk/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1541708712770041/
https://www.facebook.com/Fr%C3%B8strup-sagenThy-sagenovergreb-p%C3%A5-b%C3%B8rn-108747600993132/
Pædofil ringen i Thy: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1541708712770041
https://fb.watch/cV6BB2h8_N/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1812439632293484
THYSAGERNE OPDATERING 9-5 2022
Heidi Margrethe Svanborg - 112 subscribers
102 views May 9, 2022
https://youtu.be/BsbIFwHynXI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRhEI_d-PvmxasXfhDamYtA
Hanstholm skole Pædofili: incl Snedsted, Hanstholm, Sjørring og Bedsted skoler
https://www.dingeo.dk/kommune/thisted/skole/hanstholm-skole
23.11.2017 https://boerneindustriens.blogspot.com/
http://boerneindustriens.blogspot.com/2013/03/heid-svanborg-sagen-og-advokater.html
https://hanstholm-skole.aula.dk/
6 Feb 2015
https://www.folkeskolen.dk/aalborg-kommune-arbejdsliv-folkeskolen-nr-03-2015/laerer-fik-odelagt-sit-liv-af-falsk-anklage-om-paedofili/935064
Betænkning afgivet af Ytringsfrihedskommissionen
Strafudmåling – samspillet mellem lovgiver og domstole (holder hånden over de Pædofile.)
Betænkning nr. 1531 Ytringsfrihedens rammer og vilkår i Danmark Side 615
https://www.justitsministeriet.dk/sites/default/files/media/Pressemeddelelser/pdf/2020/betaenkning_nr._1573_2020_del_2.pdf
09. jan 2022 https://www.tv2east.dk/tv-2/lokalsamfund-lever-i-frygt-mand-doemt-for-paedofili-opsoeger-stadig-unge-drenge
https://www.toerring-if.dk/P%C3%A6dofilipolitik
Bedsted skoler https://bedstedskole.aula.dk/
Tiltalt for pædofili fortalte kollega om “det der i Vinderup”
https://www.limfjordupdate.dk/tiltalt-for-paedofili-fortalte-kollega-om-det-der-i-vinderup/
24. June 2019 https://www.limfjordupdate.dk/idag-starter-retssagen-anklagemyndigheden-gaar-efter-forvaring/
14. May 2019 https://www.limfjordupdate.dk/35-aarig-truede-9-aarig-til-tavshed-med-kniv/
---
Er TV Frihed også en Controlled Opposition Psyop fra 'Staten'?
Hvem står bag TV Frihed? - Follow the fucking money...
http://tv-frihed.dk/
http://tv-frihed.dk/index.php/organisation/
Hvad er New Media? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_media
Hvad er Transhumanism? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhumanism
http://tv-frihed.dk/index.php/organisation/
Redaktør/journalist: Asger Trier Engberg
Mail: [email protected]
Tlf: 2712 5191
Bestyrelse;
Formand: Mikael Drachmann https://www.facebook.com/mdrachmann
Medlem: Gal Cohen https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1090033065
Medlem: Asger Trier Engberg https://www.facebook.com/asgertrierengberg
Revisor: Regnskabshelten https://www.facebook.com/regnskabshelten.dk https://www.regnskabshelten.dk/
Rasmus Dahlmann Holst
https://www.facebook.com/Holst.Official - Bor i Dubai, United Arab Emirates
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rasmusiholst
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rasmusiholst/
Årsregnskab: Årsregnskab 2020
http://tv-frihed.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Aarsrapport-2021.pdf
Asger Trier Engberg baggrund:
https://www.facebook.com/asgertrierengberg
Advisor her: IPOS Institute - International Policy and Security Institute
www.IPOSinstitute.org
Facebook.com/IPOSinstitute
Twitter.com/IPOS_Institute
https://www.facebook.com/IPOSinstitute
https://who.is/whois/tv-frihed.dk
Hostname: ns1.simply.com
https://www.facebook.com/TV-Frihed-108155633964039/
https://www.instagram.com/tv_frihed/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tv-frihed-3648321ba/?originalSubdomain=dk
Danmarks Epstein sag
108 views Mar 8, 2022
TV-Frihed - 98 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjITN6S966zxMwC5ETzMZCA
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1541708712770041
--
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Who Control and Rule the World? The Jesuits Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vgoR1BBltq5r/
--
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Links til research og verificering:
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen børnenes minister:
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/for-boernenes-statsminister-er-der-tydeligvis-forskel-paa-boern
https://politiken.dk/debat/ledere/art8529285/Mette-Frederiksen-ville-v%C3%A6re-b%C3%B8rnenes-statsminister.-Mente-hun-kun-de-velstillede-b%C3%B8rn
https://www.berlingske.dk/politik/kommentator-mette-f.-vil-huskes-som-boernenes-statsminister
Heidi Margrethe Svanborg
https://www.bricksite.com/heidisvanborg
https://www.instagram.com/svanborgheidi/
https://twitter.com/SvanborgHeidi/status/1435953510546350080
https://www.heidisvanborg.dk/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1541708712770041/
https://www.facebook.com/Fr%C3%B8strup-sagenThy-sagenovergreb-p%C3%A5-b%C3%B8rn-108747600993132/
Pædofil ringen i Thy: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1541708712770041
https://fb.watch/cV6BB2h8_N/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1812439632293484
THYSAGERNE OPDATERING 9-5 2022
Heidi Margrethe Svanborg - 112 subscribers
102 views May 9, 2022
https://youtu.be/BsbIFwHynXI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRhEI_d-PvmxasXfhDamYtA
Hanstholm skole Pædofili: incl Snedsted, Hanstholm, Sjørring og Bedsted skoler
https://www.dingeo.dk/kommune/thisted/skole/hanstholm-skole
23.11.2017 https://boerneindustriens.blogspot.com/
http://boerneindustriens.blogspot.com/2013/03/heid-svanborg-sagen-og-advokater.html
https://hanstholm-skole.aula.dk/
6 Feb 2015
https://www.folkeskolen.dk/aalborg-kommune-arbejdsliv-folkeskolen-nr-03-2015/laerer-fik-odelagt-sit-liv-af-falsk-anklage-om-paedofili/935064
Betænkning afgivet af Ytringsfrihedskommissionen
Strafudmåling – samspillet mellem lovgiver og domstole (holder hånden over de Pædofile.)
Betænkning nr. 1531 Ytringsfrihedens rammer og vilkår i Danmark Side 615
https://www.justitsministeriet.dk/sites/default/files/media/Pressemeddelelser/pdf/2020/betaenkning_nr._1573_2020_del_2.pdf
09. jan 2022 https://www.tv2east.dk/tv-2/lokalsamfund-lever-i-frygt-mand-doemt-for-paedofili-opsoeger-stadig-unge-drenge
https://www.toerring-if.dk/P%C3%A6dofilipolitik
Bedsted skoler https://bedstedskole.aula.dk/
Tiltalt for pædofili fortalte kollega om “det der i Vinderup”
https://www.limfjordupdate.dk/tiltalt-for-paedofili-fortalte-kollega-om-det-der-i-vinderup/
24. June 2019 https://www.limfjordupdate.dk/idag-starter-retssagen-anklagemyndigheden-gaar-efter-forvaring/
14. May 2019 https://www.limfjordupdate.dk/35-aarig-truede-9-aarig-til-tavshed-med-kniv/
---
Er TV Frihed også en Controlled Opposition Psyop fra 'Staten'?
Hvem står bag TV Frihed? - Follow the fucking money...
http://tv-frihed.dk/
http://tv-frihed.dk/index.php/organisation/
Hvad er New Media? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_media
Hvad er Transhumanism? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhumanism
http://tv-frihed.dk/index.php/organisation/
Redaktør/journalist: Asger Trier Engberg
Mail: [email protected]
Tlf: 2712 5191
Bestyrelse;
Formand: Mikael Drachmann https://www.facebook.com/mdrachmann
Medlem: Gal Cohen https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1090033065
Medlem: Asger Trier Engberg https://www.facebook.com/asgertrierengberg
Revisor: Regnskabshelten https://www.facebook.com/regnskabshelten.dk https://www.regnskabshelten.dk/
Rasmus Dahlmann Holst
https://www.facebook.com/Holst.Official - Bor i Dubai, United Arab Emirates
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rasmusiholst
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rasmusiholst/
Årsregnskab: Årsregnskab 2020
http://tv-frihed.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Aarsrapport-2021.pdf
Asger Trier Engberg baggrund:
https://www.facebook.com/asgertrierengberg
Advisor her: IPOS Institute - International Policy and Security Institute
www.IPOSinstitute.org
Facebook.com/IPOSinstitute
Twitter.com/IPOS_Institute
https://www.facebook.com/IPOSinstitute
https://who.is/whois/tv-frihed.dk
Hostname: ns1.simply.com
https://www.facebook.com/TV-Frihed-108155633964039/
https://www.instagram.com/tv_frihed/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tv-frihed-3648321ba/?originalSubdomain=dk
Danmarks Epstein sag
108 views Mar 8, 2022
TV-Frihed - 98 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjITN6S966zxMwC5ETzMZCA
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1541708712770041
--
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Who Control and Rule the World? The Jesuits Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vgoR1BBltq5r/
--
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.