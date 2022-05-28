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Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 17 [08.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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5 views • May 28, 2022
Translated: Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 17
Links til research og verificering:
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen børnenes minister:
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/for-boernenes-statsminister-er-der-tydeligvis-forskel-paa-boern
https://politiken.dk/debat/ledere/art8529285/Mette-Frederiksen-ville-v%C3%A6re-b%C3%B8rnenes-statsminister.-Mente-hun-kun-de-velstillede-b%C3%B8rn
https://www.berlingske.dk/politik/kommentator-mette-f.-vil-huskes-som-boernenes-statsminister

Heidi Margrethe Svanborg
https://www.bricksite.com/heidisvanborg
https://www.instagram.com/svanborgheidi/
https://twitter.com/SvanborgHeidi/status/1435953510546350080
https://www.heidisvanborg.dk/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1541708712770041/
https://www.facebook.com/Fr%C3%B8strup-sagenThy-sagenovergreb-p%C3%A5-b%C3%B8rn-108747600993132/

Pædofil ringen i Thy: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1541708712770041
https://fb.watch/cV6BB2h8_N/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1812439632293484

THYSAGERNE OPDATERING 9-5 2022
Heidi Margrethe Svanborg - 112 subscribers
102 views May 9, 2022
https://youtu.be/BsbIFwHynXI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRhEI_d-PvmxasXfhDamYtA

Hanstholm skole Pædofili: incl Snedsted, Hanstholm, Sjørring og Bedsted skoler
https://www.dingeo.dk/kommune/thisted/skole/hanstholm-skole
23.11.2017 https://boerneindustriens.blogspot.com/
http://boerneindustriens.blogspot.com/2013/03/heid-svanborg-sagen-og-advokater.html
https://hanstholm-skole.aula.dk/

6 Feb 2015
https://www.folkeskolen.dk/aalborg-kommune-arbejdsliv-folkeskolen-nr-03-2015/laerer-fik-odelagt-sit-liv-af-falsk-anklage-om-paedofili/935064

Betænkning afgivet af Ytringsfrihedskommissionen
Strafudmåling – samspillet mellem lovgiver og domstole (holder hånden over de Pædofile.)
Betænkning nr. 1531 Ytringsfrihedens rammer og vilkår i Danmark Side 615
https://www.justitsministeriet.dk/sites/default/files/media/Pressemeddelelser/pdf/2020/betaenkning_nr._1573_2020_del_2.pdf

09. jan 2022 https://www.tv2east.dk/tv-2/lokalsamfund-lever-i-frygt-mand-doemt-for-paedofili-opsoeger-stadig-unge-drenge
https://www.toerring-if.dk/P%C3%A6dofilipolitik

Bedsted skoler https://bedstedskole.aula.dk/

Tiltalt for pædofili fortalte kollega om “det der i Vinderup”
https://www.limfjordupdate.dk/tiltalt-for-paedofili-fortalte-kollega-om-det-der-i-vinderup/

24. June 2019 https://www.limfjordupdate.dk/idag-starter-retssagen-anklagemyndigheden-gaar-efter-forvaring/
14. May 2019 https://www.limfjordupdate.dk/35-aarig-truede-9-aarig-til-tavshed-med-kniv/
---
Er TV Frihed også en Controlled Opposition Psyop fra 'Staten'?
Hvem står bag TV Frihed? - Follow the fucking money...
http://tv-frihed.dk/
http://tv-frihed.dk/index.php/organisation/

Hvad er New Media? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_media
Hvad er Transhumanism? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhumanism

http://tv-frihed.dk/index.php/organisation/
Redaktør/journalist: Asger Trier Engberg
Mail: [email protected]
Tlf: 2712 5191
Bestyrelse;
Formand: Mikael Drachmann https://www.facebook.com/mdrachmann
Medlem: Gal Cohen https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1090033065
Medlem: Asger Trier Engberg https://www.facebook.com/asgertrierengberg
Revisor: Regnskabshelten https://www.facebook.com/regnskabshelten.dk https://www.regnskabshelten.dk/
Rasmus Dahlmann Holst
https://www.facebook.com/Holst.Official - Bor i Dubai, United Arab Emirates
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rasmusiholst
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rasmusiholst/

Årsregnskab: Årsregnskab 2020
http://tv-frihed.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Aarsrapport-2021.pdf

Asger Trier Engberg baggrund:
https://www.facebook.com/asgertrierengberg

Advisor her: IPOS Institute - International Policy and Security Institute
www.IPOSinstitute.org
Facebook.com/IPOSinstitute
Twitter.com/IPOS_Institute
https://www.facebook.com/IPOSinstitute

https://who.is/whois/tv-frihed.dk
Hostname: ns1.simply.com
https://www.facebook.com/TV-Frihed-108155633964039/

https://www.instagram.com/tv_frihed/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tv-frihed-3648321ba/?originalSubdomain=dk

Danmarks Epstein sag
108 views Mar 8, 2022
TV-Frihed - 98 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjITN6S966zxMwC5ETzMZCA
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1541708712770041
--
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/

Who Control and Rule the World? The Jesuits Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vgoR1BBltq5r/
--
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/

The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/

Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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