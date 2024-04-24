Create New Account
BASES2023 Christmas Seminars - Lucy Wyatt - The Quest for Harmony
TheBasesProject
Published Yesterday

Lucy Wyatt is qualified in mathematics, an author and thinker.

Her books and research explore and explain the various agendas, such as the Fabian Agenda, and their origins. A complex history of control


Explaining how e are where we are.

Part of The Bases project lectures series, recorded in the BASES2023 Christmas seminars event, in Pewsey, Wiltshire

Keywords
fabianbases2023lucy wyatt

