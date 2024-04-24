BASES2023 Christmas Seminars - Lucy Wyatt - The Quest for Harmony

Lucy Wyatt is qualified in mathematics, an author and thinker.
Her books and research explore and explain the various agendas, such as the Fabian Agenda, and their origins. A complex history of control
Explaining how e are where we are.
Part of The Bases project lectures series, recorded in the BASES2023 Christmas seminars event, in Pewsey, Wiltshire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.