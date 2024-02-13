Create New Account
Alex Jones Full Show 2/12/24
Polyxena Lobkovice
966 Subscribers
141 views
Published 15 hours ago

America In Crisis! Deep State Removal of Biden Imminent! Kamala Says She’s “Ready to Serve” — FULL SHOW 2/12/24
With Biden’s mind deteriorating at light speed, the system is in total panic mode & is preparing to replace Biden for only a few months ahead of the DNC where Michelle Obama will be inserted into place!

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

