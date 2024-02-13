Alex Jones Full Show 2/12/24

America In Crisis! Deep State Removal of Biden Imminent! Kamala Says She’s “Ready to Serve” — FULL SHOW 2/12/24
With Biden’s mind deteriorating at light speed, the system is in total panic mode & is preparing to replace Biden for only a few months ahead of the DNC where Michelle Obama will be inserted into place!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.