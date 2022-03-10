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Sinfulness
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6 views • March 10, 2022
It it easy to live in sin, it is hard work to live in the integrity of Christ.
Because you and I have needs that can only be met by God.
Repentance is bridging the gap, between a holy God and the separation that we have created through our sin.
What are your passions? .. do you want to be friends with Jesus Christ and be holy?
Let me see your calendar ... is Jesus there? Is Prayer time there? Is charity there?
What do you want?
We attain this goal by a profound realization of our sinfulness and need of a Redeemer;
... by preserving purity of body and soul;
... by combatting our passions and carnal instincts and observing the commandments,
... and most importantly by participating in the Mass.
In Philippians 3:17; 4:1 St. Paul has been telling his converts that he has given up all earthly things for the sake of the Christian faith and promise.
... He admits that he is far from perfect but he continues to press forward on the road to heaven.
Do you want to be a saint? Look in your calendar. Do you see it there?
A spiritual director’s response to this is something that I find myself coming back to time and again,
... “Are you crying because you want to do God’s will or because you want God to do your will?”
Are you struggling with sinfulness?
Once you surrender your sinfulness and lack of obedience to what God' may be directing you to do, the doors will open and His mercy will show you the way.
Peace be with you.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Because you and I have needs that can only be met by God.
Repentance is bridging the gap, between a holy God and the separation that we have created through our sin.
What are your passions? .. do you want to be friends with Jesus Christ and be holy?
Let me see your calendar ... is Jesus there? Is Prayer time there? Is charity there?
What do you want?
We attain this goal by a profound realization of our sinfulness and need of a Redeemer;
... by preserving purity of body and soul;
... by combatting our passions and carnal instincts and observing the commandments,
... and most importantly by participating in the Mass.
In Philippians 3:17; 4:1 St. Paul has been telling his converts that he has given up all earthly things for the sake of the Christian faith and promise.
... He admits that he is far from perfect but he continues to press forward on the road to heaven.
Do you want to be a saint? Look in your calendar. Do you see it there?
A spiritual director’s response to this is something that I find myself coming back to time and again,
... “Are you crying because you want to do God’s will or because you want God to do your will?”
Are you struggling with sinfulness?
Once you surrender your sinfulness and lack of obedience to what God' may be directing you to do, the doors will open and His mercy will show you the way.
Peace be with you.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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