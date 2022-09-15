Gadaffi Or The Cabal (Posted 2019)

Let's see here what happens to leaders who do not allow the Axis of Evil
Rothschild Banksters to pillage the natural resources of their
countries, and instead stand up for their people and for sound money!
The Green Book (Summary and PDF Download Links
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Gre...)
http://openanthropology.org/libya/gad...
Tripoli "Million March" Speech (1st July 2011)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvYfl...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEUtj...
Further Information https://stoplookthink.com/category/gaddafi/
So we put together what we now know...
1) that Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
2) that derivatives markets are rehypothicated and have no value
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
3) that weather can be created and steered for profiteering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUfftbo9c-8
Conclusion: "Climate Change" is a get-rich scheme to rob us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TuwuWPxUF-Q
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
What you missed on YouTube: 1) We Want Your Soul 2) Gaza 3) Ukraine
1) https://www.brighteon.com/88794434-0924-4b89-9a0a-3713bd7f94b1
2) https://www.brighteon.com/41ef05df-02c8-4521-b3ce-58fc13819860
3) https://www.brighteon.com/a8639379-c50b-4cc5-9275-603c21996253
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
Collapse News (Mike Adams) https://collapse.news/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
Middle East Eye https://www.middleeasteye.net/
My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.