Gadaffi Or The Cabal (Posted 2019)

Let's see here what happens to leaders who do not allow the Axis of Evil Rothschild Banksters to pillage the natural resources of their countries, and instead stand up for their people and for sound money!



The Green Book (Summary and PDF Download Links

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Gre...)

http://openanthropology.org/libya/gad...



Tripoli "Million March" Speech (1st July 2011)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvYfl...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEUtj...

Further Information https://stoplookthink.com/category/gaddafi/



So we put together what we now know...

1) that Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ

2) that derivatives markets are rehypothicated and have no value

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk

3) that weather can be created and steered for profiteering

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUfftbo9c-8

Conclusion: "Climate Change" is a get-rich scheme to rob us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TuwuWPxUF-Q

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)

NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po

The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4

Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs



What you missed on YouTube: 1) We Want Your Soul 2) Gaza 3) Ukraine

1) https://www.brighteon.com/88794434-0924-4b89-9a0a-3713bd7f94b1

2) https://www.brighteon.com/41ef05df-02c8-4521-b3ce-58fc13819860

3) https://www.brighteon.com/a8639379-c50b-4cc5-9275-603c21996253



Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ

Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk



To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]



Sources I use

Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/

Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/

Collapse News (Mike Adams) https://collapse.news/

SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07



Recommended Truth Sources

Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/

Hoax News https://hoax.news/

Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/

Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/

Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/

Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone

Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/

Middle East Eye https://www.middleeasteye.net/



My Big Short Explainer Video

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD

The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5