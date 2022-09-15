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Gadaffi Or The Cabal (Posted 2019)
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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38 views • September 15, 2022

Let's see here what happens to leaders who do not allow the Axis of Evil Rothschild Banksters to pillage the natural resources of their countries, and instead stand up for their people and for sound money!

The Green Book (Summary and PDF Download Links
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Gre...)
http://openanthropology.org/libya/gad...

Tripoli "Million March" Speech (1st July 2011)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvYfl...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEUtj...
Further Information https://stoplookthink.com/category/gaddafi/

So we put together what we now know...
1) that Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
2) that derivatives markets are rehypothicated and have no value
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
3) that weather can be created and steered for profiteering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUfftbo9c-8
Conclusion: "Climate Change" is a get-rich scheme to rob us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TuwuWPxUF-Q
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs

What you missed on YouTube: 1) We Want Your Soul 2) Gaza 3) Ukraine
1) https://www.brighteon.com/88794434-0924-4b89-9a0a-3713bd7f94b1
2) https://www.brighteon.com/41ef05df-02c8-4521-b3ce-58fc13819860
3) https://www.brighteon.com/a8639379-c50b-4cc5-9275-603c21996253

Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]

Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
Collapse News (Mike Adams) https://collapse.news/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07

Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
Middle East Eye https://www.middleeasteye.net/

My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5

Keywords
hillary clintonrothschildbankinggadaffi
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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