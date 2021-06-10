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Laura Ingraham Covers Operation Lockstep Pandemic Lockdown Plan
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344 views • June 10, 2021
Alex Jones highlights the Rockefeller Foundation and Carnegie Endowment Operation Lockstep plan that lays out the pandemic lockdown takeover of society making it's way into the mainstream outlets like Fox News' Ingraham Angle.
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