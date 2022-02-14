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Gary Null on how he grows lettuce all yr, in the snow. Peacocks in background.
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850 views • February 14, 2022
April 2006- Gary Null had a camera person with him in Florida recording some of his advice about gardening and growing food. The winter lettuce story is about how he successfully grew lettuce all yr at his farm in NY.
-from the archives of Gary Null
-from the archives of Gary Null
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