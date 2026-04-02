A red sky in Crete due to a strong dust storm.

Earlier, the same phenomenon was observed in Australia.

Adding:

Gulf countries want to build an oil pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, - FT

Unrestricted control by Iran is pushing the monarchies to consider such a possibility.

The issue of expanding existing routes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE is being discussed.

The implementation of such projects involves significant financial costs, long implementation periods, and ongoing security risks.