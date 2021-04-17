Dr Fauci Caught Lying About Near Every Detail Of What Is Actually Going On In The Covid Cures And Vaccines While Killing People, Time For Him To Be Removed, To Prison For Crimes Against Humanity

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Fauci is probably the most blatant liar in US government. Shows just how corrupt he is and how corrupt the people he represents actually are. Truly both he and they should be tried for Crimes Against Humanity