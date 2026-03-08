BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran just hit Dubai airport as US forces evacuate; 2,000 soldiers trapped
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10192 followers
Follow
13
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
698 views • 3 days ago

The targeting of Dubai International Airport (DXB) was not random vandalism; it was a strategic masterstroke. You have to understand what Dubai is: it isn't a real city in the traditional sense; it is a leveraged bet on globalization, a mirage in the desert propped up by constant capital inflows and the movement of people.

Before this strike, DXB and its sister airport DWC accounted for roughly 27% of Dubai’s entire GDP. We aren't talking about pocket change. In 2023, the aviation sector in Dubai was valued at over $37 billion, supporting over 630,000 jobs .

That airport is not just a building; it is the heart pumping blood into the veins of every hotel, every shopping mall, and every real estate project in the city. By forcing the suspension of all flights, Iran effectively induced a cardiac arrest in the UAE economy. We are talking about losses mounting at a rate of hundreds of millions of dollars per day.

Cargo is rotting at the tarmac. Perishable goods—food, medicine—are stuck. The ripple effect means that supply chains from Asia to Africa and Europe are severed because the "crossroads of the world" is now a crater.

Mirrored - Open Minded Thinker

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
irandronesmissilesdubaiuae
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
The American Republic is Dead. Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;m Doing to Survive What Comes Next.

The American Republic is Dead. Here’s What I’m Doing to Survive What Comes Next.

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy