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Israel’s deceptive ‘surprise attack’ an ‘absolute body blow’ to Hamas
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41 views • May 18, 2021
Posted 16May2021 Sky News Australia: Retired British Army colonel Richard Kemp says in his entire military career he’s never known of such an “extraordinary” surprise attack triggered by “deception” like the Israelis conducted in Gaza by duping the world.
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