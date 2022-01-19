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Links to some very important videos about the Covid Vaccine
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408 views • January 19, 2022
Hi in today’s video I have some links to share regards the covid vaccination and how dangerous it is , please share with others
https://www.brighteon.com/12a1c6f5-25e9-4bdf-98fa-e7a727184f46
Also
https://www.brighteon.com/5177cf4e-0ace-4582-a884-7cee55fedb76
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
https://www.brighteon.com/12a1c6f5-25e9-4bdf-98fa-e7a727184f46
Also
https://www.brighteon.com/5177cf4e-0ace-4582-a884-7cee55fedb76
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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