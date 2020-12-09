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Sun Could See Strongest Cycle, or Not, Earth Changes, and More: 12.09.2020
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829 views • December 09, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Our Sun Could Be On The Verge Of Its Strongest Cycle Since Records Began, Say Scientists
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2120726326736/our-sun-could-be-on-the-verge-of-its-strongest-cycle-since-records-began-say-scientists?s=oldSite&;ss=a99
--
Swept Cars, homes and streets! Huge flooding in Brazil, Uberlândia
https://youtu.be/V_5mLmDMbok
--
The city is sinking: severe flooding hit Bushehr, Iran. Natural disasters
https://youtu.be/uY7yeVPzBac
--
Where Do We Go Now? What Do We Do Now?
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/where-do-we-go-now-what-do-we-do-now/
--
Llpoh: If Not Now, When?
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2020/12/06/llpoh-if-not-now-when/
--
Did Death Row Inmates Get $20,000 EACH? The Scary Scope of California's COVID Unemployment Catastrophe Just DOUBLED
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/08/did-death-row-inmates-get-20000-each-the-scary-scope-of-californias-covid-unemployment-catastrophe-just-doubled-n1198332
--
Does the Military Have Trump’s Back?
https://youtu.be/AtneYoYcgc0
--
250 million Indian workers and farmers strike, breaking world record
https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/250-million-indian-workers-and-farmers-strike-breaking-world-record/
--
CNN: ‘Don’t Be Alarmed’ if People Start Dying After Taking the Vaccine
https://summit.news/2020/12/08/cnn-dont-be-alarmed-if-people-start-dying-after-taking-the-vaccine/
--
Can Anyone See What's Happening Here?
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/12/can-anyone-see-whats-happening-here-3736870.html
--
Massive US carrier fleets positioning off both coasts. Is the hammer about to drop?
https://youtu.be/FdsdUh6Gd00
--
New York Sends "Mask Squads" to Enforce Social Distancing In Multiple Counties
https://youtu.be/b7c66_2Yl_M
--
COVID-19 situation in Snohomish County is 'severe'
https://youtu.be/g1texViWUZA
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Our Sun Could Be On The Verge Of Its Strongest Cycle Since Records Began, Say Scientists
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2120726326736/our-sun-could-be-on-the-verge-of-its-strongest-cycle-since-records-began-say-scientists?s=oldSite&;ss=a99
--
Swept Cars, homes and streets! Huge flooding in Brazil, Uberlândia
https://youtu.be/V_5mLmDMbok
--
The city is sinking: severe flooding hit Bushehr, Iran. Natural disasters
https://youtu.be/uY7yeVPzBac
--
Where Do We Go Now? What Do We Do Now?
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/where-do-we-go-now-what-do-we-do-now/
--
Llpoh: If Not Now, When?
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2020/12/06/llpoh-if-not-now-when/
--
Did Death Row Inmates Get $20,000 EACH? The Scary Scope of California's COVID Unemployment Catastrophe Just DOUBLED
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/08/did-death-row-inmates-get-20000-each-the-scary-scope-of-californias-covid-unemployment-catastrophe-just-doubled-n1198332
--
Does the Military Have Trump’s Back?
https://youtu.be/AtneYoYcgc0
--
250 million Indian workers and farmers strike, breaking world record
https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/250-million-indian-workers-and-farmers-strike-breaking-world-record/
--
CNN: ‘Don’t Be Alarmed’ if People Start Dying After Taking the Vaccine
https://summit.news/2020/12/08/cnn-dont-be-alarmed-if-people-start-dying-after-taking-the-vaccine/
--
Can Anyone See What's Happening Here?
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/12/can-anyone-see-whats-happening-here-3736870.html
--
Massive US carrier fleets positioning off both coasts. Is the hammer about to drop?
https://youtu.be/FdsdUh6Gd00
--
New York Sends "Mask Squads" to Enforce Social Distancing In Multiple Counties
https://youtu.be/b7c66_2Yl_M
--
COVID-19 situation in Snohomish County is 'severe'
https://youtu.be/g1texViWUZA
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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