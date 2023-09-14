Create New Account
Facts Matter: Entire American City Rebels, Outlaws Mask and Vaccine Mandates!
(Sep 8, 2023) Host Roman Balmakov writes: An entire American city has just voted to officially ban all future mask and vaccine mandates: Huntington Beach, California—which is quite notable because California had some of the most stringent mandates in the country. With the rekindling of mandates across the country, lawmakers in the city of Huntington Beach aren’t taking any chances.They have thus preemptively outlawed all future mask and vaccine mandates within their city limits. This decision comes at a time when many of the different COVID mandates are starting to return across the country. And so, the lawmakers in this city saw this action as, essentially, a necessary preemptive step to protect the liberty of their constituents moving forward.


